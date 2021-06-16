Weekend sailings on ferries cancelled

APT James inter-island ferry - Photo by Jeff Mayers

All weekend sailing on passenger ferries the Buccoo Reef and APT James have been cancelled due to changes in curfew hours.

The 8.30 am and 2 pm sailings on the APT James on Labour Day this Saturday and the 9.30 am and 2 pm sailings on the Buccoo Reef on Sunday will be affected.

The Trinidad and Tobago Inter-Island Transportation Co Ltd (TTIT) announced this on Wednesday morning in a press release.

Passengers affected by these changes will be accommodated on future sailings based on availability, the release added.