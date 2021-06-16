We are too quick to criticise

Two women sanitise before entering the paddock area of the Queen's Park Savannah to get the second dose of the covid19 vaccine. Photo by Sureash Cholai - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE EDITOR: It took my wife and I less than 45 minutes to receive our second covid19 vaccine at the Queen’s Park Savannah, including ten minutes of post-observation time. The experience was so pleasant that when I read the challenges at the health centres recently, I felt compelled to write and state that things do work in the country and that as nationals we are too quick to criticise and blaspheme.

From entry to departure, everybody was pleasant and friendly including the volunteers, young and mature.

I smiled when our names were checked against an electronic database on a laptop at the entrance. We also noticed some people who we had seen when we received our first shot at the Diego Martin Health Centre in April, so the call-back systems are working.

A friend on mine with his wife took 20 minutes the day after.

Good news like this should be spread.

RICHARD YOUNG

via e-mail