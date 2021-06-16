TTFA seeking assistant coaches, managers for women's team

New national women's coach James Thomas -

THE Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) has advertised four positions on the technical staff of the women's national team.

In a press release on Wednesday, the association said it was accepting applications for the positions of goalkeeper coach, assistant coach, equipment manager and team manager.

The deadline to apply is Sunday and applications can be sent to technical.ttfa@gmail.com.

Welshman James Thomas, the recently-appointed head coach of the women's team, arrived in TT recently and is currently in quarantine.

In a press release on Tuesday, the association said he has since "outlined his vision" to the team.

He said, "I've been here for a couple of days and I'm currently reviewing and analysing players and really kind of fine-tuning the game plan going forward."