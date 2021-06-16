Tracy: TRHA chairman's resignation leaves 'definitive gap'

Former TRHA chairman Ingrid Melville -

Tobago Regional Health Authority (TRHA) chairman Ingrid Melville has resigned with immediate effect.

Melville, an attorney, served on the board for seven years prior to her resignation on Tuesday.

In a press release on Wednesday, THA Secretary of Health, Wellness and Family Development Tracy Davidson-Celestine said, “Ms Melville has served the board admirably and we are grateful for her time and dedication. Her institutional knowledge is of tremendous value and will leave a definitive gap.”

The division wished Melville the best for the future and said it understood the "demands of the legal profession."

The release said a suitable and swift replacement will be made, but in the interim, deputy chairman Beverly Nola Adams will lead the board, effective June 16.

In October 2020, the new Tobago Regional Health Authority (TRHA) board consisting of Ingrid Melville (chairman), Beverly Nola-Adams (deputy chairman), Dr Carlton Guy, Dr Sandeep Kumar, Marilyn Procope-Beckles, Akissi London, Carlos Hazel, Ronald Celestine and Trudy Caraballo was installed and received their instruments of appointment from Davidson-Celestine. The board is expected to serve for a two-year period.