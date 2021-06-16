Tobago man to compensate ex-girlfriend $3k

Jyasi Nash -

A 25-year-old Lowlands man was fined $2,500 and ordered to compensate his former girlfriend $3,000 after pleading guilty to malicious damage.

According to a police, landscaper Jyasi Nash appeared virtually before the Scarborough magistrates court on June 9 on two charges.

He pleaded guilty before Magistrate Jo-Anne Connor to malicious damage but denied the charge of assaults of threats to kill.

On the former charge, he was ordered to compensate the woman within 28 days and allowed one month to pay the court fine.

Failure to do so would result in him having to serve six weeks’ imprisonment and/or three months’ hard labour, respectively.

On the latter charge, he was granted $3,000 bail and ordered to report to his local police station once per week.

He was instructed to have no contact with his former girlfriend whatsoever

The case was adjourned to July 7.

Nash was arrested by WPC Cox, of the Tobago Division, Gender Based Violence Unit (GBVU), who conducted investigations into a report made by a woman that after a domestic violence incident she fled to a relative’s home where a man arrived and damaged the right side mirror of her vehicle.

Investigations were spearheaded by W/Supt Claire.