Suspect in Petit Valley shooting still at large

Ricardo Ottley -

Police are continuing their search for a man wanted in relation to the murder of 31-year-old Ricardo "Fours" Ottley.

Ottley was shot dead at his Simeon Road, Petit Valley, home on Sunday afternoon by a relative.

Investigators in the Western Division said, as of Tuesday afternoon, the relative was still at large but they were continuing enquiries into his location.

Speaking with Newsday on Monday, Ottley's brother Kent Douglas said the shooting was part of ongoing tension between Ottley and the relative as rumours circulated that the relative's girlfriend cheated on him with Ottley.

Douglas has since called on the relative to turn himself into the police.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region 1 are continuing enquiries.