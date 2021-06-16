Senate passes Sexual Offences Bill

Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi. Photo courtesy Office of the Parliament. -

THE Senate unanimously passed the Sexual Offences (Amendment) Bill 2021 on Tuesday by 28 votes "for", no votes "against", and no abstentions.

Piloted by Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi, the Bill now heads to the House of Representatives.

Following the Sexual Offences (Amendment) Act 2019 which had created the National Sex Offender Register, the new bill creates a Public Sex Offender Website by which the public can have a partial view of some details of the register.

Senate leader Clarence Rambharat said when the Senate next sits at 10 am on Friday, it will debate the Gambling (Gaming and Betting) Control Bill 2021. He said he also intends for the Senate to sit on Monday at 10 am. Otherwise the House will sit on Wednesday at 1.30 pm to debate the Firearms (Amendment) Bill 2021.