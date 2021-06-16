Rush for stationery as Tobago bookstores reopen

Dredon Roachford, 9, writes on a sticker book while shoping with his mother Nadia Hurdle on Monday at Nelson's Book Store, Ashora Court, Milford Road, Tobago. Hurdle said she was grateful that book stores were allowed to open so she could purchase supplies for her son to do his reading and school projects. - DAVID REID

Monday's reopening of bookstores on the island saw a rush for stationeries and art supplies. It was the first time bookstores were permitted to open in over a month.

On Saturday night, a release from the Ministry of Health said bookstores and art supply stores will be temporarily allowed to operate Monday to Friday from 8am to 4pm, catering for the upcoming examinations such as CAPE and CSEC.

Businesses were ready for operation, ensuring that customers obeyed the required health protocols of handwashing, temperature checks, mask-wearing and physical distancing.

Beatrice-Ann Nelson, owner of Nelson’s Bookstores on Old Milford Road, Scarborough, described the reopening as “anticipated.”

She said: “It was more of a rush yesterday. Today started slow – but yesterday you could have seen people were eager to get their supplies, so I would say it was an anticipated opening yesterday.

"It wasn’t bad, yesterday’s sale was good and everything.”

Asked what items sold the most, she said: “People purchased more stationeries and things to do projects. They have a lot of schools giving out assignments so they purchased the craft items and stuff like that”

Nelson said she was happy to reopen her doors after the long break.

“It was a good feeling, although you didn’t have much time to prepare."

Nelson said she had stocks to meet the initial demand, but will be making orders to replenish supplies.

"As we reopened, the stationery shops offered and sent stuff, but there really wasn’t enough time to put things together. I have since sent off my list so most likely I would be getting stocks later this week or early next week.”

Meanwhile, at a nearby book and art supplies store, one manager, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said business was good.

“People are happy, they are getting what they need – stationeries and art supplies.”

He said there was a constant flow of customers while the store maintained limited numbers on the inside to ensure proper distancing.

“There were several shoppers throughout the day – a constant flow – but we were able to maintain the covid19 protocols. We expect to see a steady flow throughout the week.”

The businessman said he is encouraging his staff to get vaccinated.

“I can only give encouragement; I cannot force anyone. Vaccination is the only way the economy will gradually restart.”

An employee told Newsday it was a relief to be back to work.

“We’ve been home. We have families that depend on us, but is real pressure, so I am glad to be back out, to be honest.”

Questioned about if she intends to be vaccinated, she said: “I already got my first dose, I’m awaiting my second dose.”

All non-essential retail outlets which include bookstores were ordered shut by the Prime Minister at the beginning of May.