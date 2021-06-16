Reopening ramps at flyovers can ease traffic

Traffic in Chaguanas. Photo by Ayanna Kinsale - AYANNA KINSALE

THE EDITOR: The Borough of Chaguanas has had more than an ample share of traffic experiments, without much success in alleviating its perennial traffic jam problem. We have seen what can be termed "recycled failure" by successive administrations and traffic management authorities.

The closure of the ramps at the Endeavour Flyover should be reconsidered as there may be some advantages in reopening them. There is a known problem of sorts at ramps in many places, resulting in increased traffic jams.

The problem has been vehicles turning as they enter the flyovers as well as the underpass. It is mainly due to traffic crossing the flow of vehicles.

To alleviate this situation, I suggest the ramps be for vehicles turning left only, allowing the vehicles to filter into the traffic flow without interruption.

Of course, we will not see adherence totally, making implementation difficult. However, there are ways of solving that, one at no cost, which is installation of metal crash barriers, as exists at Busy Corner in Chaguanas. This will eliminate the need for a police presence or monitoring, or installation of cameras.

May I suggest a trial and assessment to the relevant authorities? The more roads we have the better for movement. The ramps were constructed at great cost and have now become an eyesore and a white elephant.

I see tremendous advantage, especially to the residents of Chaguanas West, Charlieville and Felicity. Should this fall into one more failure, at least it would not be seen as "recycled."

The relevant authorities should examine possible road construction at ramps to facilitate left turns only as far as possible.

LENNOX SIRJUESINGH

Chaguanas