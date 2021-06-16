Rain, confusion at vaccine sites in south Trinidad

People wait under a tent outside the La Romaine Health Centre on Wedneday for their covid19 vaccines. Photo by Lincoln Holder -

Heavy rain in south Trinidad coupled with confusion at some health centres on Wednesday, saw many elderly people sitting in the rain hoping to get their first jab of the covid19 Sinopharm vaccine.

Several videos began circulating on social media showing people sheltering with umbrellas on the roadside outside the La Romaine health centre.

But by mid-morning, the rains had stopped, and only four people were waiting under a tent hoping to get inside. Some left voluntarily, and others were told they were ineligible.

Robert Smith, 60, of Duncan Village in San Fernando said he has been trying for four days to get vaccinated.

“Yesterday, when I was here, they took my name and other information. They told me to come back today. I am here again and now they are saying the vaccines are for 65 and over. I am waiting to see if I would still get through,” Smith said.

Alexis Teesdale, 65, said he visited the centre several times before and gave his information, including a phone contact.

“They keep saying someone would call me. No one has called me, so I came here. I am waiting because they (health officials) called out some names, and many of those people had left," he said.

At the Ste Madeleine health centre, many people gathered outside the gate from early in the morning under overcast skies.

Some of them said they had “regular clinics,” others said they had appointments for their second dose of the vaccine, and the rest were trying to get their first dose as walk-in clients.

The confusion began when some people were told to return another day. A woman identified only as Shantie from New Grant complained there were no effective systems at the vaccination site.

The people were not in lines and the security guard was allowing people inside in batches. Some people who came late were getting ahead over those who arrived earlier, Newsday was told.

A woman from Debe said, “I came with my husband who is 68, and he is waiting to see if he would get an appointment. We have no order here. They were allowing people inside by name initially, then they started to allow people inside randomly.”

Many people were disgruntled and complained that there was no physical distancing.

Later on Wednesday, without identifying the names of health centres, the South-West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA) noted the videos and pictures circulating on social media of people who appeared to be 65 and over outside a few of its health facilities.

“While we strive for an efficient system overlay for the vaccination process, these valued citizens were without confirmed appointments. These people were so advised by our attending staff to resolve the situation,” the SWRHA said in a release.

“We continue to remind that SWRHA will call and schedule appointments for people 65 and over. This process avoids congregation in breach of the current public health regulations.”

The latest walk-in vaccination drive targets people 65 and over to get their first shot of the vaccine.