Normalisation committee to choose selection panel for Trinidad and Tobago team coaches

TTFA normalisation committee's Trevor Nicholas Gomez -

THE FIFA-appointed normalisation committee plans to choose a selection panel to assist in their searches for national team coaches, including the men’s team coach.

On Sunday, the normalisation committee, in a media release, announced the selection of Angus Eve as interim coach, replacing Terry Fenwick, who was fired last Friday. However, Eve’s term will end on August 31, with the normalisation committee indicating their desire to have a new coach in September.

Nicholas Gomez, a member of the normalisation committee, which deals with the day-to-day running of the TT Football Association (TTFA), said in a media conference on Monday, “It’s important we establish an appropriate criteria to make a determination, on the basis of which people assess the applications that come before us.

Gomez added, “The first thing that we will is actually develop a selection panel, to make sure we have an appropriate representation on that panel. Then we will develop the criteria, then we will share with the applicants the criteria that we would use to evaluate the applications.”

“Whilst the individual matches the criteria, the question becomes, can you afford the person? We would have to consider affordability, that is for sure.” Gomez pointed out on Monday that a reason for firing Terry Fenwick as TT men’s coach was a lack of finances.