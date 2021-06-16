No other choice left for nation

THE EDITOR: My vision for TT is predicated upon and perfected by the “blue book” of the National Joint Action Committee (NJAC).

This vision is informed by the soul of Makandal Daaga, chief servant, my spiritual, political father and mentor.

I take the opportunity to congratulate the Leader of the Opposition for standing up and speaking out.

The repression of the 1970s and 1990s caused much unrest and sacrifice. Fortunately, any people’s protest or revolt in 2021 should not lead to loss of life or destruction.

In today’s world we employ different means to effect change. We do so by petitions, elections and peaceful protest. Included in our fiery arsenals are our memes, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Tic Tok and a myriad of other missiles.

Any distrust which may be felt by the population with regard to the management of the present pandemic, rests with the government.

The reputation of the technical team has been impinged. Firstly, by what appears to be inconsistent statements by Dr Avery Hinds. Secondly, by the refusal of the Prime Minister to take necessary corrective action against the NCRHA. Thirdly, by allegations of conflict of interest against Dr Maryam Abdool-Richards.

Notwithstanding the efforts of the Minister of Health and his subsequent “apology,” an "unreserved apology" was clarified and defined by the Prime Minister.

As a consequence thereof, the nation is left with no other choice but to ask for the resignation of Dr Rowley.

In closing I wish to remind all politicians that the electorate is much more sophisticated today.

DEVAN NARINE

political leader

People’s National Congress