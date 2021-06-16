Khadijah Flament's Mother: Message said she was 'liming'

Anastasia Flament, mother of Khadijah Flament, on Monday shows WhatsApp messages that she received from her daughter's phone on the night that she went missing. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Relatives of missing mother of one Khadijah Flament, 25, continued the search for her on Wednesday, but up to press time, she remained unaccounted for.

Flament's mother Anastasia, 44, and other relatives were joined by friends and others in the search. Anastasia said she received a message from Flament on the night of her disappearance. It said Flament was "liming."

A nurse, and a male relative, from Tarodale, are assisting detectives from the Homicide Bureau Region III with their investigations into the disappearance.

Flament's daughter, 8, a primary school student, is staying with a relative.

Anastasia, a mother of five and grandmother of four, spoke to Newsday while at the search for Flament's body at Tarouba Link Up Road in Palmyra Village.

Flament, who lives with her boyfriend at Lothians Road in Princes Town, left home on June 7. She did not tell him where she was going.

Relatives said she went to visit her daughter at Olera Heights in San Fernando.

When Flament did not return that night, the worried boyfriend called her mother to find out if she knew of her whereabouts.

"It wasn't the first time she left him. But whenever she leaves and go, she would message me. I called her around 9 pm, she answered but hang up within about five seconds," Anastasia said.

"I got a message from her on WhatsApp right after. She said she was 'in tong liming.'"

Anastasia showed the text conversation which suggested that Flament had a falling out with her boyfriend and went to lime.

Assuming she was with friends, Anastasia initially paid little mind to Flament's disappearance.

But two days later, when the boyfriend visited and said Flament still had not returned, Anastasia immediately knew something was wrong.

From that day, June 9, all calls and messages went unanswered.

Anastasia is appealing to the public to help find her daughter.

"Police said the last signal on her phone was at St Joseph Village, San Fernando," Anastasia said.

Some members of the search team likened the search to looking for a needle in a haystack. Rather than doing nothing, they said they decided to search.

One, who requested anonymity, referred to Flament as a fighter saying she would have fought back against attackers.

Like relatives, police were unable to confirm if Flament is dead or alive.

Police were tight-lipped about the "sensitive" investigation.