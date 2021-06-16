Jason Holder: Give the West Indies batting time

In this March 14, 2021 file photo, Kieron Pollard (left) and Jason Holder of West Indies celebrate winning the 3rd and final ODI match between West Indies and Sri Lanka at Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium in North Sound, Antigua. - (AFP PHOTO)

NUMBER one Test all rounder in the world Jason Holder said fans of West Indies cricket need to be more patient with the batting unit as it is filled with inexperience and players who have been recently reintegrated into the squad.

West Indies had a woeful effort with the bat in the opening Test match against South Africa at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St Lucia, which ended on Saturday inside three days.

West Indies were bundled out for 97 in the first innings, before being dismissed for 162 in the second innings. The dismal batting display meant West Indies lost by an innings and 63 runs.

Roston Chase was the only Windies batsman to make a notable score with a knock of 62 in the second innings.

The South African fast bowling trio of Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Anrich Nortje generated swing and bounce on the wicket which was too much for West Indies.

Holder, speaking to journalists on Zoom on Tuesday, said, “We’ve got a relatively inexperienced batting line up. You’ve got (Nkrumah) Bonner who is into his fifth Test match, similarly with (Kyle) Mayers, Joshua Da Silva (with) only about six (matches), so pretty much the majority of our top order is relatively inexperienced.”

Holder added, “You got only Kraigg (Brathwaite) who has been around for awhile, (Kieran) Powell now coming back into the team and he came back into the side due to a concussion with Bonner, so it is hard on him in that circumstance, then Roston coming back into the team after a lil while as well too.”

The former West Indies captain said those factors could play a part in why the batting is below par at times. “All these things add up to the grand scheme of things. We just got to be a little bit more patient when it comes to this batting line up. We have seen what they can produce, you see the performances that we’ve had in the recent past.”

In 2021, West Indies defeated Bangladesh 2-0 in a two-match Test series. The regional team then returned to the Caribbean where they drew a two-match series 0-0.

Holder said the batsmen need to learn to adjust to different conditions.

Holder, captain Brathwaite and Jermaine Blackwood all have some experience under their belt, but Mayers, Bonner and Da Silva have all played less than ten Test matches for West Indies and are still finding their way in Test cricket.

Chase and Powell were recalled for the South Africa series. Chase missed both the Bangladesh and Sri Lanka series and Powell last played in 2018 before being recalled for the South Africa series.

Jayden Seales, 19, had an impressive showing on Test debut with three wickets. Holder said the fast bowler from TT must be managed.

Holder said, “The sky is the limit for him if he can just stay fit. I just hope we manage him well…sometimes we get excited with a young prospect like Jayden and we throw him into all three formats.”

Holder said if Cricket West Indies wants Seales to play all formats it must be a gradual process.