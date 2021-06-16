Father’s Day facts

THE EDITOR: The first Father's Day was celebrated on June 19, 1910, in Washington. It is observed on the third Sunday in June.

It is common for wives to send gifts to their husbands on Father’s Day. Note well.

The official flower for Father’s Day is the rose. The most popular Father’s Day gift is a necktie and it is the fourth most popular day for sending cards.

The best movies about fathers are Mrs Doubtfire, The Pursuit of Happiness, Daddy's Home, Taken, Daddy Day Care and Annie.

Any man can be a father, but it takes a real man to be a dad.

Happy Father’s Day, TT.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town