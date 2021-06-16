Dr Hinds: Covid19 numbers on the decline

Epidemiologist Dr Avery Hinds. -

Epidemiologist Dr Avery Hinds said figures for June show encouraging signs of a decline in covid19 cases.

He was speaking at the Ministry of Health’s press conference on Wednesday.

He said data so far for this month showed an overall average positivity of about 35 per cent as compared to 43 per cent in May.

The peak of the current wave of the virus, he said, was between the second and third weeks of May.

“We have seen lowered daily numbers as the month of June has progressed.”

He said in weeks 20 to 21 — the last two weeks in May — covid19 cases began slowing down. Prior to this, cases had been steadily rising since March.

Hinds said that in week 22, there was a ten per cent drop in cases and at the end of week 23, cases dropped by 30 per cent. “Week 24 is ongoing and we hope the downward trend will continue,” he said.