Customers relieved with reopening of book, art-supply stores

Customers wait to enter Charran's Bookstore in Tunapuna on Monday. - Marvin Hamilton

Customers turned out in droves to bookstores, and art supply stores on Monday after being allowed to be reopened by the Health Ministry.

The manager of Charran’s Bookstore in Tunapuna, Henny Charran, said she was grateful that bookstores had been given permission to reopen, although she was initially shocked when they were deemed non-essential.

She told Newsday, “We got a container-load of socks, a container-load of shoes, and things we had ordered for school last year were still in the warehouse.

“This morning we had a steady flow of customers, and there were lines outside but we were being very cautious about how we allowed people in the store.”

Charran said when she went into the store to do paperwork during the lockdown, there were hundreds of missed calls on the store’s phones.

“When I called some of them back, they were pleading with me to be able to buy some things, even if it’s in a little corner. I said ‘No, I cannot do it. It’s against the law.’ I felt so happy this morning, I walked through the store and I prayed.”

Charran said while the store was offering online sales, it was difficult. She said Saturday was normally the busiest shopping day for the store, as that was when parents were free.

She said people had come in for printer ink, stationery, past papers, uniforms, clear pencil cases and other supplies for children doing exams.

At Mohammed’s Book Store in Tunapuna, manager Kaycie Mohammed said past papers for SEA, CSEC and CAPE were in high demand, as well as stationery.

“Pens, pencils, calculators, stationery for exams, there’s been a constant flow of customers. People have been coming in even for normal schoolbooks.

“We’ve also been selling a lot of paints, journals, bristol board, school shirts – because the children haven’t been out to school in a year and their school shirts aren’t fitting them.”

One shopper said she came out to buy books, for her children, which she couldn’t get before. She said one of her children was going from Form Four to Form Five and the books were essential. She said she also had to get supplies for herself as a teacher.

Another customer said her son was doing CSEC exams so she came out for books for him to revise for last-minute preparation.

“It’s great that bookstores are open, but I think it’s a bit too late because it did not give, especially the CSEC students, a chance to get as much information as they can to prepare for the exam. But it’s better late than never.

“I usually stock up during the school term with stationery so I came out today specifically for exam prep books.”

At Art & More/Prestige Supplies in St Augustine, manager Valerie Bissessar said there was a welcome fair flow of customers during the day.

“We’ve only allowed two customers in the store at a time. We’re just trying to eliminate crowding as we don’t have a lot of space.

“People have been coming for paints, brushes, canvases. People have been calling and messaging since we closed on June 3.

“People have buying supplies to paint as a de-stresser, because many are home, bored and frustrated, and YouTube is the best teacher now.

“A lot of people took it up last year as a hobby, so they came in to get supplies to do more projects. Some people actually came to panic buy as they said since this is the first day, they don’t know what to expect. They want to get enough stuff that would last a little while.”

Effective June 14, bookstores and art supply stores were allowed to open Monday through Friday from 8 am to 4 pm. These stores will be able to operate until further notice. The Health Ministry said it would continue to monitor the development and take steps to safeguard the health of the population.