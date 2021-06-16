Clear sign ofpoor, failedleadership

THE EDITOR: Why is it taking so long for some people to get their self-employment relief grant? The Ministry of Social Development and Family Services keeps saying it has no funds and is waiting for the Finance Ministry to release the money.

This has been going on for almost a year now for many people. This is a clear sign that the Government has failed its people and to deliver on its mandate.

People don't mind lockdowns. They mind not being given sufficient relief and left to fend for themselves. Hampers are also difficult to obtain and the process is not trustworthy.

I quote Anthony De Four, "The State tells us our mandate is to close our businesses, don’t go to work, stay home and protect our family, but the State is not extending a mandate to all financial institutions, landlords and utility companies to freeze payments while still providing service until restrictions are lifted and the population is back out to work.

“This kind of thing is not sustainable and will only hurt the citizens and the country as a whole. This is just one example of poor leadership and one of the bricks on the brick wall we’re about to hit.”

As long as the majority of politicians continue drawing their full salaries they will never understand what the people are going through and that is a clear sign of poor and failed leadership.

CHELSEA ANN BEDASE

El Dorado