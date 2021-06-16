Browne: 2.7 million food-insecure people in Caricom

FOREIGN and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne said there are approximately 2.7 million food-insecure people in the region.

He made this statement during the virtual opening ceremony of the National Food Systems Dialogue on Wednesday.

Browne said this data was provided by a Caribbean covid19 food impact security survey done in February by Caricom and the United Nations' Food and Agricultural Organization in February.

He said this figure represented a 57 per cent increase from an estimated 1.7 million food-insecure people last April. "A disturbing trend." Equally troubling, Browne continued, is the region's annual food import bill which is currently estimated at US$5 billion annually.

He said this is "an astronomical sum which, if it remains unchecked, would likely increase in the coming years.

"To reduce our unsustainable reliance on so many foreign imports, we must drastically transform our communities' food systems."

He said Caricom, which is currently chaired by the Prime Minister, is committed to reducing the regional food import bill by 25 per cent by 2025.

"This is no easy task, especially taking into consideration the challenges confronting our food producers particularly difficulties in competing in the global food supply chain, in which some parts might be due subsidies granted to producers in the larger countries."

Browne said Government is committed to improving agricultural systems in TT and is continuously working with other Caricom member states to advance the region's food systems' agenda, "by prioritising regional food and nutritional security."

Browne recalled fond memories of his late grandmother "who was a lifelong gardener who fed and raised her ten sons by growing produce and selling the fruits and vegetables on a roadside stall in front of her little house in Diego Martin."

He praised the efforts of all of Trinidad and Tobago's farmers and fisherfolk to ensure the population is provided with ample supplies of nutritious food, especially during the covid19 pandemic. He said their contribution are critical for national and regional preparations for the United Nations Food Summit later this year."

UN Resident Coordinator for TT Marina Walter said while agriculture has traditionally contributed to less than one per cent of Gross Domestic Product, Government took several initiatives in last year's budget to provide for all aspects of agricultural development. "This will provide much needed funding for the agricultural sector."

Speaking in the House of Representatives on June 9, Leader of Government Business Camille Robinson-Regis said a $500 million agriculture stimulus package which was mentioned in last year's budget will allow the Agriculture Ministry "to commit to the critical projects throughout the country on a timely basis."

Of the $500 million, Robinson-Regis said $50 million has been allocated for agriculture in Tobago. She added that this package also included incentives of up to $100,000 for farmers, other food producers, forestry and service sectors working in support of food production.