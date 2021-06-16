Amalgamated security officer found dead in Tobago

Vincent Wallace -

An Amalgamated Security Services officer was found dead at his apartment in Tobago on Monday.

He has been identified as Vincent Wallace, 49, of Calder Hall Road, Calder Hall.

According to reports, security officer Andrew Miller, of Auchenskeoch Road, Montgomery, went to visit Wallace at his apartment around 9 am.

Miller called out to Wallace but he did not respond.

Miller opened a window of the apartment and saw Wallace lying on a bed. He appeared to be unresponsive.

Miller contacted officers of the Scarborough Police Station, who later forced a door of the apartment open.

District Medical Officer Dr Ferguson pronounced the body dead and ordered its removal to the Scarborough Hospital Mortuary.

Acting Cpl Hills is investigating.