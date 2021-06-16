9 deaths, 297 new covid19 cases

Image courtesy CDC

The Ministry of Health reported nine deaths and 297 new covid19 cases on Wednesday. Closing in on 700, the total number of deaths is now 695.

The new cases were detected from samples taken between June 12 and 15.

The ministry in its daily update said there are 8,869 active cases. The number of cases to date is now 29,606.

It said 20,042 people have recovered and 455 people are currently in hospital. There are 138 people in step-down facilities, 213 in state quarantine, and 7,979 in self-isolation.

Some 168,477 people have received their first dose of the covid19 vaccine so far and 24,018 are now fully vaccinated.

The number of people tested for the virus to date is 213,924.