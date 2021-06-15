Walk for the Cure celebrates 10 years

Supporters participate in Walk for the Cure cancer fundraiser in 2019. -

THE CIBC FirstCaribbean’s cancer fundraiser, Walk for the Cure, celebrates ten years this year. To mark the milestone the bank’s businesses across the region will do so via three types of activities – the traditional walk with friends and family, a drive for the cure or a virtual event.

A media release said the bank’s walk management teams have recently started planning for this year’s event, which takes place during the first weekend in October.

Executive co-chair of the walk and managing director, retail and business banking, Mark St Hill said the business units have the option to select an activity in relation to public health requirements.

“Covid19 has caused us to be constantly looking for creative ways in which to continue to engage in all aspects of our lives, and the celebration of our tenth anniversary hosting Walk for the Cure is no exception. We have asked our various business units to choose the type of activity which best suits the prevailing public health scenario in their territory,” St Hill said in the release.

He thanked the thousands across the bank’s 16-member regional footprint as well as sponsors and staff members for “walking with us over the decade, whether you were there from that very first walk or joined us along the way, your support has made a fundamental difference in the lives of persons directly affected by cancer and their families. Your funding and your fellowship have been invaluable.”

Executive co-chair and the bank’s managing director, wealth management, Dan Wright, said he looked forward to the support of the region’s corporate sector for this year’s walk given the challenges which many of the cancer care and support charities that benefit from the proceeds of the walk are facing.

“Many of these charities are struggling as a result of reduced donations while at the same time recording an increased demand for their services,” Wright said.

“We are very much aware of the challenges which the covid19 pandemic has dealt to many businesses. Indeed, the last year has been a struggle for businesses of all sizes as they have sought to reposition and prioritise in order to remain viable. Yet, we are hopeful that resources, however limited, will be found to support the vital work of those charities and institutions that we support with our walk,” Wright said.

The walk began as part of the celebrations to mark the bank’s tenth anniversary, and takes place across its 16-member territories where it operates. It has raised over US$2.9 million over the past nine years.

The funds generated from the walk are used primarily to assist with the purchase and maintenance of equipment used in the diagnosis and treatment of cancer patients.

They are also used to provide assistance, care and counselling to patients and their families as well as to raise awareness, and stress the importance of early detection, through education campaigns across the region.

For more info: www.cibcfcib.com, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram or YouTube.