Trinidad and Tobago judoka Gabriella Wood ousted at 'Worlds'

In this Feb 23, 2020 file photo, Italy's Eleonora Geri (L) and TT's Gabriella Wood take part in the Grand Slam Düsseldorf 2020, at the ISS Dome, Germany. -

GABRIELLA Wood’s loss to Russian opposition at the Judo World Championships on Saturday should not affect her chances of securing a potential spot at the Tokyo Games for the Pan American region.

In Budapest, Hungary, the TT judoka lost her +78kg match against Anzhela Gasparian of the Russian Judo Federation (RJF). Wood is ranked at 72 while her opponent is ranked at 38.

Gasparian was able to execute an ippon throw (where an athlete is subdued on their back) to win the match against Wood.

The Russian went on to fight the World and Olympic champion Idalys Ortiz (Cuba), in the next round. Ortiz held on to fifth position overall while Sarah Asahina (Japan) won the category.

According to a statement issued by the Friends of Judo Foundation on Monday, “The outcome of Saturday's match should not affect her (Wood) holding onto the Olympic slot for the Pan American region.

“We now have to await the final adjudication by the International Judo Federation (IJF) later this month. We continue to wish Gabriella all the best.”