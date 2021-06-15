Tobago records 13 new covid19 cases

An aerial view of the Scarborough Esplanade at Milford Road, Scarborough, Tobago.

Tobago has recorded 13 new covid19 cases.

This brings to 170 the number of active cases on the island. The covid19 death toll stands at 18.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development reported there were 34 patients in state isolation, three in ICU and eight in step-down facilities.

The division said of the 7,165 people who have been tested, 719 turned out positive. There are 513 recovered patients.

The division said 7,557 people have received their first dose of covid19 vaccines while 789 have received their second dose.