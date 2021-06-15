Pleasantville fisherman's body washes ashore after pirate attack

DEAD: Fisherman Andrew Volman

TWO days after he was held up at gunpoint by pirates and thrown overboard, the body of Pleasantville fisherman Andrew Volman, 62, has been found.

Around 9 pm on Sunday in La Brea, pirates stole the man's boat and engine.

The boat was recovered minus its engine and another fisherman managed to swim to safety.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Fishermen and Friends of the Sea (FFOS) issued a statement saying, "This is an urgent call for all fishermen, marines and seafarers in La Brea, Point Fortin, Otaheite, San Fernando, Marabella and anyone else available to assist in finding our missing fisherman.

"We are informed that they had life vests on board and have contacted the Coast Guard, however, they are still awaiting assistance from the authorities. The first 24 hours is (sic) the most critical."

But on Tuesday morning, the group and police confirmed to Newsday that Volman's body had washed ashore at Station Beach in La Brea.

Newsday was told the man's family lives in Rio Claro.