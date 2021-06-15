No sympathy for Rowley, Deyalsingh

Prime Minister Dr Rowley. Photo courtesy OPM - Photo courtesy OPM

THE EDITOR: Why should we accept Dr Rowley’s and Minister Deyalsingh’s apologies? They are in the highest leadership positions in the country, and also have highly paid technocrats working for them. So why can't they get something as simple as a registration system working in 2021? This does not require rocket science.

Covid19 vaccines are a scarce commodity. You mean to tell me neither the Prime Minister, the Minister of Health nor any of their technocrats had the foresight to see that massive crowds would develop if they announced “come and get the vaccines on a first-come first-serve basis?” Are they that brain dead?

Why in the first place is the Government launching a mass vaccination drive when it does not have enough vaccines? And to add insult to injury, it prompted the citizens to come out in mass to get vaccinated, knowing fully well there weren't enough vaccines.

If we the citizens do not hold the Government accountable for its glaring incompetence, then we are very much part of the problem. Apologies don’t cut it. Especially when people are dying and the economy is being destroyed.

Rowley needs to replace Deyalsingh with someone who is better qualified and has the capability to perform in the portfolio of Minister of Health. Covid19 is far from over. The sooner Deyalsingh is replaced, the better. We cannot afford to have sympathy for either Rowley or Deyalsingh.

LEISHA S DHORAYNO

via e-mail