Missing woman still unaccounted for

A policeman from the San Fernando Police Station on watch outside an apartment at O'lera Heights, San Fernando on Tuesday. - Lincoln Holder

SENIOR police officers have debunked social media claims that the body of missing Kadijah Flament, 24, has been found. Police said she is still “unaccounted” for but a nurse is assisting them in their investigation surrounding her disappearance.

Homicide Region Three and officers from the San Fernando Police Station are continuing to guard the premises and the apartment where the nurse lives at Olera Heights, Circular Road, San Fernando.

Torn police no entry tapes were visible around her apartment on one of the upper floors, which was being guarded by two police officers when Newsday visited on Tuesday.

Downstairs, several police vehicles were parked on the compound and a male and female uniformed police officer maintained a presence.

One neighbour who spoke to the Newsday, confirmed the nurse who is reportedly attached to the South West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA) was taken into police custody on Saturday evening.

The neighbour said the police searched her apartment and seized several items. Searches were also carried out at the Tasker Road, St Madeleine.

Flament, a mother of one, reportedly left her boyfriend’s Princes Town home after an argument on June 7 and has not been seen since. Police believe Flament went to Olera Heights to see her eight-year-old daughter who lived with the nurse. The child has been handed over to her mother’s relatives.

Flament’s aunt Anita Flement reported her missing after she failed to contact or answer calls and messages.

San Fernando mayor Junia Regrello who expressed regret over the alleged incident, said while police conducted several searches and are continuing investigation, there is no confirmation her body has been found.