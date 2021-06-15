Ministry of Health poops

Dr Avery Hinds - ROGER JACOB

THE EDITOR: In 1978 the late calypso genius Sedley Joseph, aka Penguin, sang Telco Poops. This clever social commentary detailed the then systemic failure of the telephone system all over the country. Last week’s vaccination debacle was reminiscent of Penguin’s brilliance. The Minister of Health and Terrence Deyalsingh poops.

After a sustained campaign of marketing the efficacy of non-existent vaccines, scores of hopeful elderly left their homes fo’r day morning to get the Chinese jab. None were able to “walk in” but instead had to endure long lines and marinate in the sun and rain.

Many were bitterly disappointed and mortified by the fact that this was the second time since Easter that a government’s generous invitation had placed them in harm’s way to contract covid19. No doubt some of these obedient citizens could find themselves as statistics on Dr Avery Hinds’s colourful epi curve in approximately two weeks.

Despite the profuse apologies and hand-wringing from Minister Deyalsingh, his surprise and unpreparedness for the large turnout of vaccine hopefuls is disingenuous at best. Citizens have been warned ad nauseam to stay at home and let death pass. People are scared since they have been left for so long to ward off covid19’s offensive with only fever grass and ginger. Why the surprise? Why the lack of preparedness?

Recently the CEO of the NCRHA was touted as having a master’s degree with a dissertation that focused on “improving quality” on a platform of organisational transformation processes. Yet hundreds of our elderly left health centres last week humming, “Deyalsingh allyuh eh worth a poops…” Under Davlin Thomas’s watch there has been an “increase in the decrease” of covid19 deaths. Now this?

Many citizens whose only degrees are registered on a thermometer knew there could be a rush for vaccines, hence their reason for going early. It was their only course of action. The same cannot be said for those who could have organised drive-thru locations to shield people from the elements while effecting mass vaccinations. Look how someone proficient in the ABC song was able to belatedly advise the minister to use the alphabet to deliver vaccines. Pure genius!

One hopes that the Ministry of Health will be able to get it right soon and, unlike business, we could do better on the ease of getting a covid19 vaccine index. We need to employ First World thinking and be real to defeat covid19. There is too much about this vaccination roll-out that stinks to the high heavens.

We know that by his own admission Dr Rowley is a kaiso aficionado. Also, given his choice of hairstyle we can assume that back-in-times calypso is on Hinds’s playlist. I hope they give Penguin a play and understand that the ministry is too critical to not even be worth a poops.

ANDREW CROSS

Tacarigua