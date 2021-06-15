Man dies in Laventille car crash

File photo

MERE hours after the Police Commissioner warned of a crackdown on drivers speeding home to avoid breaking the curfew came news that a man was killed in an accident 30 minutes before curfew began on Monday evening.

Police said they received a report that a white Nissan B15 crashed into an abandoned building on the Eastern Main Road, Laventille, near William Street, at around 8.30 pm.

Police went to the scene where they found 32-year-old Terrence Hyde lying in a nearby drain.

An ambulance was called and Hyde was taken to Port of Spain General Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Investigators said a 42-year-old man who was also in the car was taken to the hospital by a passer by before the police arrived.

Police said the driver was speeding west along the main road when the crash occurred. The speed was so great that on impact with the building, parts from the car were flung several feet away.

The vehicle was taken to the Besson Street Police Station and Port of Spain police are continuing enquiries.

At a police press briefing hours earlier, Commissioner Gary Griffith noted an upward trend in drivers speeding an hour or two before the start of the curfew. He promised greater police action to deal with this form of lawlessness.

On Monday afternoon, police Road Safety Co-ordinator Sgt Brent Batson urged drivers to be careful and continue to observe traffic laws even as they try to get home before the curfew.