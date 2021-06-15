Dansteel distributes 200 hampers to south families

Dansteel staff with some of the hampers which have been donated to families in need in south Trinidad. PHOTO COURTESY DANSTEEL LTD. -

Two hundred vulnerable families from the south Trinidad were beneficiaries of hampers from the management and staff of Dansteel hardware on Saturday.

In a release, Dansteel said people from Williamsville, Barrackpore, Debe, Woodland and La Romain got the hampers to help them deal with the economic effect of the pandemic.

The hampers were distributed from the company’s building in La Romaine.

Dansteel director Sebastian Bhagwansingh said, "Our staff visited these communities previously for three days to identify the families most in need of help, and then the selection of 200 of them was made.

“In these difficult times, Dansteel management and staff believe that as a society we all have an obligation to help those less fortunate than ourselves.

“We believe that by making a difference in one family at a time we can help alleviate the pain and uncertainty faced by so many of our citizens.”

The company said it hoping for the country to soon return to some semblance of normalcy.