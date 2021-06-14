Woman dies at hospital after being hit by car

Sadhna Ramcharan -

A woman has died at hospital after being hit by a car in Debe on Monday morning.

Police reported that around 5.25 am, a 43-year-old man of Belmont was driving along SS Erin Road, Debe.

While attempting to overtake a maxi, he ran into pedestrian Sadhna Ramcharan who was crossing the road.

Ramcharan was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital where she died.

She was 49 and lived at Siew Trace, Debe.

PC Tambie is investigating.