TRHA begins antigen testing for covid19

Antigen testing for covid19 was expected to begin in Tobago on June 11, said Medical Chief of Staff at the Tobago Regional Health Authority (TRHA) Dr Victor Wheeler.

At a recent virtual news conference hosted by the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Fa​​mily Development, Wheeler said the authority was on track to roll out antigen testing.​​

He said the intention is to do 400 initial antigen tests, while will be verified by having the tests also done in Trinidad with the PCR machine.

“Once this is complete, the figures will be reviewed, and a determination made about the wider rollout of the antigen tests. The intention is to do probably about 50 swabs a day minimum in the Green Room, and it would only be the Green Room swabs where we would be doing the antigen tests from.”

He also addressed the appointments at the outpatient clinic, which were halted for the last couple of weeks owing to the increase in covid19 cases on the island.

“Once they have seemed to plateau a bit, we would resume clinics – but with a difference. We plan to introduce the block-appointment system for all clinics, and the advantage of this block-appointment system is that it would reduce the number of persons that are expected to be in the clinic at any one time.”

Since this is the first time this block-appointment system is to be used, he called on patients to be patient.

“The aim is that persons are seen at their appointed time. It may not be possible for everyone to be seen at a specific time that they are given, but we’re just advising the public to bear with us. It is a new system: it would not be perfect when we start. The overall aim of it is to reduce the congregation that previously took place in the clinics, where everyone would turn up either in the morning or at midday and wait to be seen.”

He said it is hoped that this system can be introduced by June 14.