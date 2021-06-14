Trade unions plan for virtual Labour Day celebrations

WORKERS can rest assured there would be some form of recognition for Labour Day 2021, said the general secretary of the Joint Trade Union Movement (JTUM).

"We are of the firm view that workers need trade unions now more than ever before, as employers continue to use the pandemic to violate workers' rights," Ozzy Warwick told Newsday by phone on Sunday.

He spoke on behalf of JTUM, which is led by Ancel Roget, the president general of the Oilfield Workers’ Trade Union.

On trade unions' plans for the holiday on Saturday, Warwick did not give details but said the event would be virtual.

"We intend to recognise Labour Day using as best as we can, using technology," Warrick said.

"One important feature of Labour Day has always been the labour movement's assessment of the government of the day. We intend to hold to that tradition."

Owing to pandemic restrictions, the celebration was scaled down last year. Only a handful of members attended in-person celebrations at Fyzabad.

Traditionally, thousands of workers participate in a street rally in Fyzabad. They share some of their plights, calling for justice and fairness for workers.

This year, the country is in a state of emergency and a curfew has been implemented to restrict movement. Curfew hours are 9 pm - 5 am Monday to Thursday while on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays hours are from 7 pm to 5 am.

There were stricter curfew hours for the last two public holidays and the Prime Minister on Saturday said curfew hours may be adjusted for the Labour Day holiday.

General Secretary National Trade Union Centre (NATUC), Michael Annisette, said the leadership for the three labour movement federations will inform the public of their plans for June 19, in the coming days.

"We would use social media to get the messages across. We are pleading with our members to be safe and follow the health guideline like wearing their masks and practicing physical distancing," Annisette said.

The federations are JTUM, NATUC and the Federation of Independent Trade Unions (FITUN).