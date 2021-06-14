Trade unionist Weekes’ legacy honoured at virtual symposium

Former prime minister Basdeo Panday who spoke at a George Weekes virtual discussion on the weekend. FILE PHOTO -

THE struggles and victories of trade unionist George Weekes were the focus of tributes by former colleagues, friends and fellow activists who on the weekend, reflected on his life and work in the field of industrial relations.

The tributes were part of a virtual discussion on Weekes’ contributions to the labour movement and society, hosted by the Seven Continents Centre for Research and Development.

Weekes who died in 1995, served as president general of the Oilfield Workers Trade Union (OWTU) from 1962 to 1987, and was described as one of the most influential local trade union leaders by participants who praised his dedication to justice and fair industrial relations practices.

The discussion was attended by former prime minister Basdeo Panday who recalled his first interactions with Weekes as a young trade union attorney. Panday described Weekes as a passionate activist who strove towards betterment for all working-class citizens.

Remembering an incident where Weekes was arrested under suspicion of misuse of public funds and the case being repeatedly adjourned, Panday said a frustrated Weekes cut himself before a San Fernando magistrate in an act of protest.

"I find it impossible even to this day to erase from my memory that incident.

"It was his mark of protest and demonstration that, 'I am not afraid of you and I am not afraid of death,' and it was something I will never forget."

Panday also said Weekes was instrumental in bridging the gap between working class citizens of all ethnicities, noting this unity challenged the political powers at the time further strengthening his influence as a leader.