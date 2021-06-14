Tobago outpatient clinics resume by appointments only

Dr Victor Wheeler -

The Tobago Regional Health Authority (TRHA) has resumed outpatient clinics, starting from June 14, by appointments only.

In the interim, the first-come, first-served process has been scrapped.

All clinics were suspended last month owing to rising covid19 numbers on the island, which hit an all-time high. In order to protect the island’s only hospital and its patients, the decision was taken to suspend the clinics to reduce the flow of people through the facility. Accident and Emergency, urgent surgeries and other critical services continued to be delivered.

The new telemedicine system introduced in May will also continue with patients who do not need to physically visit the clinic.

Acting Medical Chief of Staff Dr Victor Wheeler said: “This new process is necessary to continue with the care that the public expects from the health care system. The public has been considerate and very co-operative under the trying times. We have managed to roll out our telemedicine service to ensure continuity and monitoring for those who needed it from the clinics.”

Wheeler said patients “need to be mindful of the new guidelines for accessing services at the hospital. We must adapt to protect everyone, while providing the care that is needed. The appointment system is critical to our service care now.”

The appointment time covers daily registration in the clinic, vitals examination and then the doctor’s visit.

The TRHA said every effort would be made to reduce the total time that patients spend in the outpatient clinics.

"Patients should know that the actual time spent in the clinic will vary and this depends on the unique circumstances and the individual diagnosis of the patients."

It urged the public to keep the appointment times given to them and not arrive too early. to avoid congregation.