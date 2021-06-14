Professor makes plea: Don't forget local heroes

Professor emeritus and researcher Winston Suite is questioning why local figures are only recognised for their hard work after they have died. He is calling on the public not to let their memories fade over time.

At a virtual symposium in memory of trade unionist and politician George Weekes on Sunday, Suite, who was detained with Weekes by police during the Black Power insurrection of 1970, said it was important to document and highlight the struggles faced and overcome by citizens while they were still alive.

He also called for better recognition to be given to those who survived the trauma of slavery and indentureship.

"Why do we in TT in particular seem always to wait until long after someone has passed on in death, often when most of the living has little or no knowledge of the person in question, to seek to bestow honour?

"We seem reluctant to praise, we sometimes rise only when recognition has come from outside from a foreign voice.

"The dead cannot hear us. Is it that we wish to hear ourselves, or are we seeking selfishly or vicariously to steal some of the just praise for ourselves?

"We honour ourselves as if it is in the act of praising others."

Suite said remembrance of local heroes and national icons was a good opportunity to take account of how far we have progressed as a society while allowing for introspection of our daily lives.