Ministry warns of increased covid19-related issues in children

ACTING Medical Chief of Staff at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex Dr Joanne Paul is warning that there may be an increase in cases of Multisymptom Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) later this month and going into early July.

Speaking at the Ministry of Health press conference on Monday, she said MIS-C usually presents four to six weeks after a surge in transmission in the adult population.

TT experienced its second surge of the covid19 virus in May, after relatively low numbers since last August.

Paul said that to date, there are 40 confirmed MIS-C cases locally, 25 of which tested PCR positive for covid19 and 15 testing negative.

She said because the condition comes after covid19, it is possible for children to test negative yet still exhibit symptoms.

“We are appealing to guardians to have high awareness because we are expecting increased cases.” She said protocols will be re-sent to healthcare professionals as a reminder to ensure they are also aware of the signs and symptoms.

Symptoms of MIS-C, she said, are very similar to severe covid including diarrhoea and abdominal pain, a high pulse, pale or dusky complexion – signs the heart is not functioning properly – and bluish/black fingers and toes.