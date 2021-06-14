Minister: No issues on first day of CXC

Students from Queen's Royal College walk down Abercromby Street in Port of Spain after doing their CSEC exams on Monday. - Photo by Sureash Cholai

Minister of Education Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly said no issues or incidents were reported to the ministry on Monday following the Caribbean Examination Council’s (CXC) oral examinations.

Principal of Fatima College Father Gregory Augustine said the first day of examinations went smoothly.

The council’s Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) and Caribbean Secondary Entrance Certificate (CSEC) oral exams for French and Spanish began on Monday.

“The first day went well,” said Augustine. He said administration asked parents at the school to wait with their children in their cars until they were ready.

When asked how comfortable students were to be back in the physical environment, he joked that students seemed to easily pick up where they left off.

“I had seen that when they were coming in earlier in the year when they were coming in for labs. There was no kind of fear about talking to one another.”

Augustine said he is not anticipating any issues for the remainder of the examination period.