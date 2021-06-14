Guardian Group, UN offer 10 scholarships

For the second year, Guardian Group has partnered with the University for Peace (UPEACE), offering ten Global Leadership diploma scholarships across the region.

UPEACE is an institution of higher education dedicated to the study of peace. The United Nations General Assembly created it.

A release on Friday on behalf of Guardian Group referred to last year's historic collaboration as "widely popular," saying nearly 400 applications from across the region vied for the scholarship programme.

Group CEO Ravi Tewari, on why the Group chose to invest in the scholarship programme, said it is a unique opportunity for potential and emerging leaders in the Caribbean to fulfill their visions and goals of fostering positive change in the communities and environments where they live.

Tewari said there is an urgent need for innovative, visionary and compassionate leadership at several levels from the Group's perspective.

"We live in extraordinary and unpredictable times in which innovative leadership is urgently required now, more than ever before," Tawari said.

"The overwhelming response to last year's initiative and the many projects and people across the region which the scholarship supported makes it one of those bookmark events that will show huge returns in time to come."

The release said one of the positive spin-off effects had been the number of Caribbean students outside of the scholarship initiative who have been registering at the UPEACE.

The university reports that the region is one of the largest catchment areas for global students due to the exposure provided through the Guardian Group collaboration.

The scholarship is open to anyone who lives in the Caribbean.

Applicants must indicate through an essay ways the scholarship would help them in contributing to the region.

An independent panel of judges at UPEACE will choose the winners.