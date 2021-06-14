Dentists, vets to help ministry administer vaccines

Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram. -

Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram said the Ministry of Health reached out to dentists, veterinarians, paramedics, pharmacists and other health personnel to assist the ministry in its vaccination rollout as volunteers.

Parasram was speaking at the ministry’s press conference on Monday. He said they would be working with the ministry at mass vaccination and other sites to assist in administering the vaccine.

“They will be working for the Ministry of Health, so it’s not that they will be working independently in their own offices.”

Parasram said, “They have to be under the supervision of a medical practitioner as is spelt out in the new regulation which is Legal Notice 179 under the hand of the President on June 12.”

He said the regulation includes categories such as nursing personnel, dentists, veterinary surgeons, medical interns, dental interns, paramedic and pharmacists.