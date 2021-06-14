Covid19 jabs for DIQE construction workers

Nurses check the vitals of a man on Saturday during a vaccination drive for construction workers and Magdalena Grand Beach and Golf Resort employees at Magdalena, Lowlands. - Photo by David Reid

The Division of Infrastructure, Quarries and the Environment (DIQE) said all its employees on construction projects – development, maintenance and URP – will begin receiving covid19 vaccines on Thursday and Friday.

The vaccination drive will be held at the Magdalena Grand Hotel in Lowlands, from 9am to 4pm.

The division said vaccines will only be administered through appointments made by pre-registered workers.

It said registrants will be contacted via telephone to confirm appointments.

The division said if employees are uncertain about the accuracy of the contact information provided, they should call the officers of the Communications Unit at 684-4690 or 686-3229 by Tuesday.

The vaccination drive follows last week's announcement by the Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development on the prioritisation of tourism and construction workers for vaccines.