County Medical Officer gives home isolation tips

COUNTY Medical Officer for Caroni Dr Jeanine St Bernard says with proper hygiene, covid19 patients in home isolation can prevent transition of the virus to other family members.

Bernard was speaking at the Ministry of Health press conference on Monday.

She said covid19 patients should sleep in separate beds or rooms in the home. “We are trying to prevent multiple rounds of self-isolation in the same home,” she said.

“Even though we are managing covid19 positive persons in the home, we are still trying to reduce the risk of spread. We need to switch modes. Yes, this is your relative but do not share (items). Stay as far away as you can from that person."

She said all members in the home should continue to wear masks. “Leave meals outside the door and leave dishes outside the door as well.”

She said whenever possible, the covid19 patient would use a separate bathroom. In cases where this is not possible, the flushing handle should be wiped after each use. “Many people think it is the seat that is the most unhygienic part of the toilet, but it is the handle,” she said.