Cops seize pistol, ammo in Maracas fishing village

A police exercise on Sunday afternoon led officers to a pistol and 11 rounds of ammunition.

Police said a team of officers from the North Eastern Division Task Force and the Maracas Bay police station went to the Maracas Bay fishing village between 12.30 and 2.30 pm where they found the weapon.

No one was arrested.

The exercise was led by Snr Supt Maharaj and co-ordinated by ASP Parriman, Insp Bharatt, with field operations from Cpl Singh.

Maracas police are continuing enquiries.