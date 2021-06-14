Chief Secretary condemns 'irresponsible' Opposition Leader

Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis - THA

Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis has expressed "gross disappointment" in Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar's warning to guard against a 1990 repeat and the rumblings of civil unrest owing to the Government’s vaccination plan and pandemic measures.

Dennis said Persad-Bissessar's statement demonstrated irresponsibility as he questioned whether she has genuine concern for the well-being of the country and its citizenry.

“As a former prime minister, MP and someone with so many years of service in public life, the Opposition Leader is expected to have the welfare of the country at heart and not wish for a breakdown in civil restraint and order,” Dennis said.

Dennis said politicians must not use the pandemic to "play politics," as he commended the work of the medical team heading the covid19 response.

“As politicians we must be sensible and sensitive enough to separate issues. We ought to be adult enough and intelligent enough to understand that a pandemic is not a time to ‘play’ politics and score political points, while all our lives are at risk including those of our families, friends and constituents. Now more than ever, our medical professionals and teams need our support and trust, and they should be allowed to perform their duties without denigration and political harassment.”

Dennis said the country can beat the pandemic through true patriotism.

"Trinidad and Tobago, like countries all over the world, has been seriously tested by the covid19 pandemic.

"Together we can rise above and get through this challenge. This situation demands us to search deep within and draw on our reserves of love and consideration, not only for ourselves but for our fellow men and country.”

Dennis also called on Tobagonians to exercise patience as the island grapples with the pandemic along with the 6-6 stalemate in the Tobago House of Assembly, (THA), following the January 25 THA election.

He urged Tobagonians to understand and contribute to the conversation on the autonomy bills currently before the Joint Select Committee.

Dennis said there are two ways out of the current political impasse: the passage of the autonomy bill and subsequent fresh THA election or a fresh THA election based on recent amendments to the current THA Act passed by Parliament earlier this year.

“We are at a sensitive and advanced stage in the autonomy process and it is my hope that we will bring this to a successful conclusion and get back to the polls in short order.”

Dennis urged the nation to co-operate and support the Government as it deals with the pandemic by adhering to the measures implemented for the benefit and preservation of life and livelihood.