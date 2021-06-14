Baldath Mahabir: Difficult for West Indies to rebound in 2nd Test vs South Africa

Dean Elgar (L) and Quinton de Kock (2R) of South Africa appeal for catch to dismiss Joshua de Silva (R) of West Indies during day 3 of the 1st Test between South Africa and West Indies at Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, Gros Islet, Saint Lucia, on Saturday. - (AFP PHOTO)

FORMER West Indies Cricket Board (now Cricket West Indies) director Baldath Mahabir does not see a change in fortunes for the West Indies batsmen in the second Test match against the potent fast bowling attack of South Africa.

West Indies suffered a humiliating defeat by an innings and 63 runs in the opening Test at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St Lucia. The match ended on Saturday inside three days.

West Indies failed to cope with the South Africa pace attack including Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Anrich Nortje.

West Indies were bundled out for 97 in the first innings and struggled again in the second innings with a dismal score of 162.

The only score of note by the West Indies in the match was 62 by Roston Chase in the second innings.

Speaking to Newsday on Sunday, Mahabir said, “We may find it difficult to bounce back against this quality bowling attack. Those three fellas – Nortje, Ngidi and Rabada – are outstanding bowlers. We have always had problems against the swinging ball and they swung the ball around and at pace so that is going to be a challenge. I really would like to see us do better, but I do not think the batting has the quality in it.”

Mahabir said one of the reasons West Indies performed creditably against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka earlier this year is because of the wickets.

West Indies defeated Bangladesh 2-0 in a two-match series in Bangladesh, before returning to the Caribbean to draw Sri Lanka 0-0 in a two-match series.

“We played in Bangladesh on slow, low pitches (then) we came back home in Antigua against Sri Lanka on similar type pitches…we now have a bouncier, probably greener pitch with better seam bowling.”

Mahabir said some of the West Indies batsmen also struggled at times against the Sri Lanka pacers.

Mahabir said fast bowler Jayden Seales of TT, who made his debut in the first Test, must not be overworked. The former WICB director believes he should not play all formats immediately.

Seales, 19, grabbed 3/75 in 21 overs to help dismiss South Africa for 322.