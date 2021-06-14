Another cop dies from covid19

WPC Nakila Thomas, 27, died at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility on Saturday night. She was last assigned to the Traffic and Highway Patrol Branch, Road Policing Task Force. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS - PHOTO COURTESY TTPS

ANOTHER police officer has died from covid19.

Police Commissioner and senior police on Sunday extended condolences to the family of WPC Nakila Thomas on Saturday night.

A police media release said Thomas died at around 7.30 pm at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility.

She was last assigned to the Road Policing Task Force of the Traffic and Highway Patrol Branch.

She had seven years' experience as a police officer.

Snr Supt of the Traffic and Highway Patrol Branch Wayne Mystar described Thomas as a "pillar of strength" and praised her for her selflessness and dedication to duty.

Mystar noted Thomas' diligence earned her the admiration of her colleagues.

Thomas, who was from Maracas, St Joseph, leaves behind her mother, brother and two sisters.

She is the eighth police officer to die from the virus.