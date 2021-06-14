4 children rescued from Arima home

FOUR children were rescued by police from a house in Arima on Saturday, after reports of mistreatment were made to officers of the Child Protection Unit.

Newsday understands a team of officers visited the home and took the children away.

Senior police said they were seeking the assistance of the Children's Authority and the police's Victim and Witness Support Unit to offer support to the children.

Investigators said the children are expected to be interviewed.