259 new covid19 cases, 7 deaths

Image courtesy CDC

A total of 259 new covid19 cases have been reported by the Ministry of Health bringing the total to 28,982.

The ministry's update on Monday also reported that there have been seven additional covid19-related deaths, bringing that total to 677.

A total of 337 people have also been discharged bringing the total number of recovered people to 19,141.

The number of new cases reported on Monday was the lowest in a week.

On Monday, a total of 494 covid19 patients were hospitalised in government facilities, up from 453 patients last Monday.