200,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccines arrive in Trinidad and Tobago

The Ministry of Health in a post on Facebook said the Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh, Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs Dr. Amery Browne and Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to TT Fang Qiu received 200,000 doses of the Sinopharm covid19 vaccine procured by the TT government on Monday. Photo courtesy the Ministry of Health's Facebook page -

The 200,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccines purchased from China have arrived.

The Ministry of Health, in a brief statement on social media, said the vaccines landed at the Piarco international airport just after 1.37 pm on Monday.

Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh, Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne and China ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago Fang Qiu were present to receive the vaccines.

This shipment is the second batch of Sinopharm vaccines the country received from China. The first batch of 100,000 doses was a donation from the Government of China.