Trinidad and Tobago's pre-Olympic camp cancelled due to increased covid19 concerns

TRINIDAD AND Tobago's ten-day pre-Olympic training camp in Osaki Town, Japan was cancelled to safeguard the health security of this nation’s officials and athlete delegation.

Brian Lewis, TT Olympic Committee (TTOC) president made this announcement during a virtual media conference on Saturday. The meeting was held to reveal the committee’s updated covid19 countermeasures before, during and after travel, to and from, the Summer Games in Tokyo, slated from July 23 to August 8.

On May 21, Lewis met with authorities from the Japan Embassy and Osaki Town to discuss the feasibility of the camp. At that meeting, there was open and cordial conversation surrounding the bio-secure environment there.

Following that meeting, according to Lewis, the Osaki Town authorities reviewed the situation in light of the increased covid19 risk. Recently, the three entities met once more, and the decision was taken to cancel the camp.

“A decision was made to abort the camp since a large number of Osaki Town residents are yet to be vaccinated. The fact that the majority of people who would have been interfacing with the team TTO delegation would not have been vaccinated and there isn’t a dedicated medical facility in Osaki Town.

“The Osaki Town officials came back and said, given the situation, they now believe it is in the best interest of Osaki Town and the team TTO delegation, on the basis of the bio-secure environment, and the absolute safety of the delegation and Osaki people, that the pre-Games training camp be cancelled,” said Lewis.

Although the camp was abolished, he said provisions are still being put in place for the cyclists (Nicholas Paul, Kwesi Browne and Teniel Campbell) and swimmers (Dylan Carter and Cherelle Thompson).

The TTOC president said that ensuring the national delegation remains within a bio-secure environment is paramount. He added that the additional financial requirements needed by the town to put in similar covid19 countermeasures, like the capital city, would not be possible.

Lewis appreciated the final decision for recognising the delegation’s concerns although Osaki Town had been planning for the camp since 2018.

In an effort to display their goodwill towards the efforts of Osaki Town, the TTOC proposed that schools, children and youth of Osaki Town partake virtually in their forthcoming Olympic Day (June 23) activities, to which they obliged.

Lewis also outlined a lengthy travel and testing process for the delegation and emphasised on the repercussions of breaching the strict guidelines set out by the International Olympic Committee, Japan government and the Tokyo metropolitan government.

“We will have to take two PCR tests within three days of departure (from TT). Daily rapid saliva antigen tests, PCR tests and applications that will monitor movement and restrictions from public transport.

“Engaging with anyone outside the bubble and anyone who breaches the restrictions put in place by the Tokyo 2020 organsing committee can lead to your accreditation being withdrawn and you are sent home,” he said.

Lewis, also president of the Caribbean Association of National Olympic Committees, remains goal-bound achieving a 100 per cent vaccinated delegation.

He added that while many are concerned of what (the delegation) may bring back into the country, the Japanese are concerned with the current state (covid19 cases) of TT.

He continued, “An additional measure we decided to put in place is that 14 days before the TT based delegation travel, a PCR test would be done. This is in addition to the two PCR tests within 96 hours of our travel.

“When we return to TT, we are planning for 14 days quarantine to assure the citizens and authorities that we will not be bringing with us, any covid19 variant.”

Inside the 14-day period of travel and departure, the TTOC must also take note of the movement of officials and athletes and ensure that self-isolation be done so as to protect the delegation’s safety and health prior to travel.

Should there be a delay in getting flights to and from Tokyo, the TTOC has already made arrangements with Panam Sports to help facilitate the team.

With regards to the team’s departure en route to Tokyo, chef de mission Lovie Santana said this is still being finalised. Final confirmation of all qualified athletes must be completed before bookings are completed.

TT athletes such as boxer Nigel Paul and a first-time canoe sprint team of Satyam Maharaj, Nicholas Robinson and Matthew Robinson are yet to qualify. Several other track and field athletes are still attempting to qualify. Their final date for the athletes to qualify is June 29.

Santana said, “The TT team needs to be ratified by the council and this may take place in late June or very early July. There would be different departure dates based on the guidelines by the Tokyo organising committee and the request for arrival.

“Most athletes are allowed to arrive five days before their competition and depart 48 hours after. We at the TTOC are basically scheduling departure based on that.”